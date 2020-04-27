McCallion reiterates call for support for cross-border workers

The Irish Government must look at a bespoke solution to support cross-border workers impacted by Covid-19, Senator Elisha McCallion has said.

Seanadóir McCallion commented:

“It’s unacceptable that weeks into this crisis no has solution been found to extend pandemic unemployment benefits to workers living in the north.

“As a result of necessary measures to halt the spread of Coronavirus, many workers and the self-employed have sadly lost their jobs and while Government supports are welcome, they must be available to all who need them.

“This is a challenging and uncertain enough time for many and it is welcome that protections are in place for workers and families north and south.

“However, it is even more devastating for people who, despite paying their taxes in the state, will be refused benefits because they happen to reside in a different part of Ireland.

“It’s time to end this injustice. The government must work speedily to ensure workers are able to avail of this payment or look at a bespoke model to support cross-border workers.”