Derry/Strabane funding and Magee medical school a unique opportunity for progress - Anderson

The opportunity for a multi-million funding package for Derry and Strabane coupled with the proposed medical school at Magee provide a unique opportunity for prosperity in the North West, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

Martina Anderson said: “The Inclusive Future Fund for Derry was announced last May. Combined with the City Deal and Executive match-funding, this would represent a game changing £210 million investment package that delivers economic regeneration and the much-needed medical school and expansion of Magee university.

“This is even more urgent at a time of a global pandemic when retired NHS staff are being asked to return to work. A medical school in Derry will provide the much-needed NHS heroes of the future and, crucially, they will be trained and retained where they are needed.

“The opportunity currently available to address regional imbalance and deliver tangible benefits across the community in the Derry and Strabane area should be embraced urgently and enthusiastically by all parties.”