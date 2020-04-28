McGuigan welcomes news north will benefit from NHS Charities Together fundraising efforts

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed news that the north will benefit from the community fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“It is welcome news that the north’s five health Trusts and Ambulance Service will benefit through grants to support staff and COVID-19 patients from the fundraising efforts of the community for the NHS Charities Together.

“Many people in the north took part in various fundraising activities such as the #Run4Heroes challenge and it is only right that their money is being used for local frontline services and staff.

“Our health workers and indeed all frontline workers deserve our support as they put themselves at risk in the battle against COVID-19.”