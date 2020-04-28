Ní Chuilín welcomes protections for tenants

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the passing of legislation which will protect tenants living in the Private Rented Sector.

The party’s housing spokesperson said:

“I welcome the passing of legislation and commend the Assembly for supporting measures which will protect tenants living in the Private Rented Sector.

“The Communities Minister has once again set out to mitigate for people, who in normal times would have been vulnerable to evictions as this legislation sets out a period of six months, rather than 28 days, where a landlord could evict a tenant.

“She also provided clarity around contract law and hardship funds for students, while not within her departments remit, the minister understands the difficulties people are facing during this crisis.

“The issue regarding finance to support students experiencing real hardship needs to be addressed by the Minister for the Economy and I look forward to her bringing those protections forward to the Assembly.”