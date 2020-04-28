Legislation will protect Private Rented Sector tenants

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the passing of legislation which will protect tenants living in the Private Rented Sector.

The party’s housing spokesperson said:

“I welcome the passing of legislation and commend the Assembly for supporting measures which will protect tenants living in the Private Rented Sector.

“The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has once again set out to mitigate for people, who in normal times would have been vulnerable to evictions as this legislation sets out a period of 12 weeks, rather than 28 days, where a landlord could evict a tenant.

“The minister also referenced the issue of students who are currently continuing to foot the bill for rented accommodation they are not currently using as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Deirdre Hargey made it clear that financial support for those students experiencing hardship comes under the remit of the Minister for Economy and I look forward to her bringing those protections forward to the Assembly.”