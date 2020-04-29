Stormont House Agreement must be fully implemented - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has said the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement is required to deal with the legacy of the conflict.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“Last month the British government brought forward wholly unacceptable proposals to deal with the legacy of the conflict.

“It is clear those proposals are designed to undermine the mechanisms already agreed by the British government, the Irish government and the political parties in the Stormont House Agreement.

“This is a further attempt to deny access to truth to families, some of whom have been waiting up to 50 years.

“Now it has been announced that a Westminster committee will examine these proposals.

“Instead of coming up with new proposals and inquiring into them leading to further delays, the British government needs to fulfil its obligations and immediately implement the legacy mechanisms contained in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.