Flexibility for planning permission needed amid Covid-19 - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has raised concerns surrounding planning permission expiring as a result of stalled development during Covid-19.





Speaking after today’s, meeting of the Assembly’s Infrastructure Committee, the Newry and Armagh MLA said:





“When a planning application is approved there is a time condition placed on when work has to begin.





“The Coronavirus crisis has led to some work being stalled and I have been contacted by constituents who are concerned about the impact of this on their planning permission.





“The fee for application renewals has been reduced, however the fact is people’s planning permissions are at risk of falling, through no fault of their own, and they should not have to renew their application.





“Today I pressed the minister on the need to fully explore how planning permissions can be extended in the north, and I can confirm she has agreed to consider primary legislation on this matter.





“Flexibility is vital at this time.”