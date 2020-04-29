Antrim and Newtownabbey Council must protect workers – Goodman

Sinn Fein Councillor and party group leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Michael Goodman has called on the council to actively work to protect workers and their families following the release of 73 agency and short service staff.

Speaking Councillor Goodman said:

“The Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council brought forward an Emergency Financial Report to council which included the releasing of 73 agency and short service staff from their jobs.

“Sinn Féin have expressed our consistent concern and opposition to these proposals within the report from the beginning and will continue to do so.

“It is also extremely concerning that the consultation period for these proposals has been time restrictive, especially giving the significant impact of proposals on people’s lives and livelihoods

“The length of the consultation period has been entirely inadequate and has made it extremely difficult for trade unions and other representative bodies to properly respond.

“At a time of immense economic uncertainty and hardship due to COVID19, there is an onus on all employers to actively work to protect workers and families.

“I have been working tirelessly with council representatives, party group leaders in council and trade unions to explore all options to support the workers – including furlough.”

