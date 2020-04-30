Welcome decision by GAA to offer Season Ticket holders a refund - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has welcomed the commitment by the GAA to offer season ticket holders a discount on their 2021 season ticket or a partial refund.

Deputy Ward wrote to the GAA last week after concerns were brought to his attention after the GAA changed the terms and conditions to include a pandemic as a reason to offer refund to season ticket holders. The Dublin Mid West TD is a GAA Hill 16 season ticket holder

Deputy Ward said;

“As a lifelong Dublin GAA supporter and as a mentor in my local GAA club I like many supporter, player and volunteer am missing GAA games right now. It is tough on everyone involved in GAA right across the country.

“I welcome the decision by the GAA to offer a discount on the 2021 season ticket or a partial refund on this year’s season ticket. I am a Hill 16 football season ticket holder and this ticket cost €175 per year. For this you get free entry to all Dublin football league games home and away right across the country. You also receive free entry to the first championship game and guaranteed tickets to watch Dublin in the rest of the championship games including the final, if you have attended 65% of the games.

“The Hill 16 season ticket also allows you entry to club championship games.

“The season ticket holders are amongst the fans that you see at the matches on a freezing, rain-soaked February night shuddered together on Hill 16. We are part of the life blood of the GAA.

“I raised this matter with the GAA last week after a number of supporters contacted me after they became aware that the GAA changed the terms and conditions of season ticket holders to include 'in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League or Championship being postponed, due to circumstances outside the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic etc)there will be no refunds available for GAA season ticket holders.'

“To change the terms and conditions mid-season like this was ill-advised at best by the GAA and did not go down well with the ordinary Dublin supporters who contacted me.

“I, like many season ticket holders, received an email that the GAA have rolled back on this now.

“I welcome this decision to discount next seasons tickets or partially refund this year’s tickets and I like many look forward to the return of games once it is safe to do so.”