All-Ireland coordination key to protecting public health and economy – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the joint letter from CBI and Ibec urging public health and economic cooperation across Britain and Ireland.

The Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“I welcome this intervention by CBI and Ibec urging the Executive, Irish and British Governments to work collectively to protect public health and to re-energise the economy.

“All-Ireland coordination is crucial in ensuring that we minimise the spread of COVID19 and save lives.

“As an Island, we hold a unique advantage in overcoming this pandemic and this must be fully exploited in the interests of citizens.

“COVID19 has had a deeply devastating economic impact north and south.

“Businesses across the island are going through a period of immense hardship and all-island coordination will be vital in rebooting the economy.

“In particular, we will need to actively work to support the agri-food industry, supply chains and cross border workers.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in Belfast, Dublin, London and Brussels to protect the health of citizens across this island and to ensure that workers, families and businesses are supported.”