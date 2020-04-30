Antrim and Newtownabbey Council workers must be protected – Goodman

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Councillor Michael Goodman has called on the Council to actively work to protect both short term and agency council staff as a matter of priority.

Speaking Councillor Goodman said:

“I welcome the announcement today by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council that the decision to make 46 short term council staff redundant will be now deferred.

“However, the Council must also urgently work with agencies to secure furlough status for 27 agency staff who have been released.

“Sinn Féin will request a call-in at Council to thoroughly debate and to firmly reject proposals that would see staff made redundant.

“Urgent action must be taken to protect the workers and we hope that other parties will sign this call-in.

“From the beginning, Sinn Féin has expressed our concern and opposition to these proposed redundancies.

“Due to the ongoing COVID19 public health emergency, many workers and families are faced with increased economic uncertainty and pressures.

“There is an obligation on all employers to protect workers and their families.

“I will continue to work with council representatives, party group leaders in council and trade unions to have this unacceptable decision is reversed.”