Government must insist nurse pay deal is honoured - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly has called on the government to ensure that all hospitals, health facilities and Community Healthcare Organisations honour the pay deal that was agreed with nurses and midwives after last year’s strike.

Dublin Fingal TD O'Reilly pointed out that there are healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight still being short-changed by their employers and that it is not good enough for the government to stand in the Dáil and clap those same people while ignoring that reality.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Last year nurses and midwives were forced on to the streets to strike for better working conditions and fair pay.

“After three days of striking, the government eventually agreed to a deal that ensured better pay and conditions.

“But over a year later, there are still some hospitals, health facilities and Community Healthcare Organisations (CHOs) who have not yet honoured that pay deal.

“Frontline nurses and midwives have gone long enough without fair pay and it is grossly unfair that they are still waiting a year later for the pay agreement to be honoured.

“The delay of paying allowances has resulted in nurses and midwives being underpaid several thousands of euros per year – in some instances underpayment of close to €6,000.

“Some major hospitals such as Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick, Beaumont Hospital, University Hospital Galway, Letterkenny University Hospital, Mayo General Hospital, Roscommon County Hospital and Sligo General Hospital, to name but a few, have not fully honoured the pay deal agreed with nurses and midwives.

“These nurses and midwives are on the frontline every day, taking risks and working in the fight against COVID-19. while being short-changed by their employers.

“The government cannot stand in the Dáil and clap healthcare workers while ignoring the reality that nurses and midwives are not being paid what they are owed.

“The government must step in and ensure that all hospitals, health facilities, and Community Healthcare Organisations honour and enact the pay deal agreed after last year’s strike.”