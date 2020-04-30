Time for foot dragging and vague promises by British Government must end - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the time for foot dragging and vague promises from the British government on Brexit must end.

Speaking today after the first working meeting took place of negotiating teams representing the EU, British Government and representatives from the Executive and Irish Government through the Specialised Committee on the Irish protocol, the Brexit spokesperson said:

“Today was the first working meeting involving the key players concerned with advancing the agreed commitments by the British Government towards the island of Ireland since they exited the EU.

“The British Government when negotiating their departure from the EU agreed to legal measures which will protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts, safeguarding citizens rights, ensure no hard border and the free movement of goods and trade across the island and therefore into the EU single market benefiting our island economy.

“Sinn Féin advocated a policy of designated special status for the North which recognises our unique circumstances which was achieved.

“The British Government have been slow to act in fulfilling its legal obligations to implement the protocol in relation to the North, and are attempting to stop the EU from establishing a presence in Belfast to monitor the delivery of these commitments, which has the support of Sinn Féin, Alliance, SDLP and the Greens.

“Time is running out to implement the Withdrawal Agreement and protocol while negotiating the future relationship.

“The EU has said it will take stock by June on what real progress the British Government has made for the implementation of the Irish Protocol. It is time for foot dragging and vague promises to end, and for commitments to be honoured. This is a key priority for all parties in the weeks ahead.”