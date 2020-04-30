Additional HSE staff must be seconded to nursing home and residential care facilities - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly has called for additional HSE staff to be seconded to nursing homes and residential care facilities to help them deal with COVID-19 and other health issues.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Nursing homes and residential care facilities are in struggling significantly to deal with COVID-19.

“These nursing homes have also lost huge numbers of staff and this is impacting on their capacity to deliver care safely.

“Promises were made, particularly to the private nursing home sector, that HSE staff, inclusive of healthcare assistants, nurses, doctors and consultant geriatricians, would be seconded in to help treat patients with COVID-19 and ensure that they could continue to deliver care safely.

“But from speaking with many nursing homes and residential care facilities, very few HSE staff have been released.

“It is essential that the Minister Simon Harris and the HSE work towards delivering an estimated 2,000 additional HSE staff of all grades, groups, and categories for nursing homes and residential care facilities as soon as possible.

"They need help to plug staffing gaps and help continue to deliver safe care, and work towards breaking the chain of virus transmission.”