Kelly welcomes funding boost for Sure Start

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed the additional allocation of £1.45 million funding to Sure Start.

The party spokesperson on Children & Young People said:

“Addressing the gap between the most and least advantaged children in relation to educational attainment is fundamental to building a fairer, more equal society.

"Early intervention to ensure every child starts school with the tools to succeed has been shown to be one of the most effective interventions.

“The impact of Covid-19, not the virus itself but the impact of the measures necessary to address this health crisis, are disproportionately having an adverse impact on children from less advantaged backgrounds.

“Additional financial support for progressive interventions like Sure Start is good news at a time when many children and their families are facing difficult challenges.”