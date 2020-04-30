Irish Government must be assertive on the need for Belfast EU Office - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has called on the Irish Government to support the need for an EU Office to be located in Belfast regardless of Brexit.

Speaking this evening Senator Ó Donnghaile said;

Reports tonight that during a meeting of the specialised subcommittee of British and EU officials, Irish government representatives have expressed their support for an EU presence to remain in Belfast are welcome.

“The protocol for negotiations state clearly that the EU has a right to be physically present to oversee the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“EU Citizens in the North must not be left behind - the Irish government must act as voice for our rights and entitlements.

“The ‘Irish Protocol’ must be adhered to and part of that must be the retention of an EU presence in the North.”