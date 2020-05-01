Archibald welcomes £5.7 million airport package

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of a £5.7 million package for the north’s airports.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“As an island, the airports and airlines play a crucial role in our economy, linking us with countries across the world for business and leisure purposes.

“It is vital that connections are maintained through this crisis and today’s announcement of a £5.7 million package will ensure that the north’s airports will remain open and allow essential flights to continue to operate.”