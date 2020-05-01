Anderson welcomes £5.7m funding for Derry and Belfast airports

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed a £5.7 million funding package for City of Derry and Belfast City airports, confirmed by the Executive today.

Martina Anderson commented: “This funding package is a vital lifeline to support the airport, it will protect people’s jobs, livelihoods and will crucially protect the airport’s economic role as a gateway to the North West.

“During this global pandemic, City of Derry Airport facilitates the essential travel of people who need urgent medical care and also for staff of the health service.

“City of Derry Airport also remains a fundamental asset for the northwest of Ireland, given the past neglect of the road and rail infrastructure here.

“I would like to commend the Finance Minister Conor Murphy for recognising this fact, and for his tireless work with the British Treasury and British Department of Transport to secure this funding lifeline.”