Brexit deadline should be extended - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the Brexit deadline should be extended given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Down MP said:

“Since the beginning of the Brexit process the British government have attempted to delay, frustrate and renege on all commitments it has entered into.

“Given the unprecedented COVID-19 public health crisis we are facing, the ongoing Brexit negotiations have been stalled, or when they have been held, little progress has been made.

“The Brexit deadline is fast approaching which could see us being dragged out of the EU against our will and without any of the protections that have been agreed to date.

“Such a scenario would be devastating to our economy, particularly coming on the back of the economic damages caused by this pandemic.

“The Brexit deadline should now be extended given the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in.

“The majority in the north do not want Brexit. It should now be delayed or stopped on the interests of our economy.”