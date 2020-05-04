Gildernew welcomes increase of nursing and midwifery undergraduate places

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew today welcomed the news from the Department of Health that £2.4m in funding has been secured for an additional 300 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places in the north this year.

The Sinn Fein Health spokesperson said:

"At no time in our recent history has it been more clear that we need an increased number of well-trained nursing, midwifery and other health professionals.

“This announcement of additional funding for 300 extra nursing and midwifery undergraduate places, as committed to in the New Decade, New Approach agreement (NDNA) is a move in the right direction toward addressing the chronic shortage of staff across our health and social care services.

“The provision of 50 extra spaces for mental health nursing is a promising acknowledgement that our mental health services must be expanded to meet demand as mental health challenges are on the rise across our communities.

“This needs to be built on in the time ahead and the full commitment of 900 additional nursing and midwifery undergraduate places as stated in the NDNA deal must be delivered within the three-year period set out.

“This announcement is the first step and it is to be welcomed.”