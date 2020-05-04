Economy Minister must put in place student hardship fund - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to put in place a hardship fund for students.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I have raised the issue of student hardship as a result of the COVID19 pandemic with the economy minister a number of times including at the Economy Committee last week.

"I and party colleagues have been contacted by many students in financial difficulty, they have lost jobs and still have significant outgoings in terms of rental and other costs.

"I spoke with the President of NUS-USI at the end of last week. He also emphasised the ongoing difficulties students are facing, the need for support and also for the guidance around the hardship funds to be relaxed to allow all students in financial difficulty to apply.

"I would urge the minister to fund this scheme by reallocating money that her department cannot spend due to the COVID19 crisis."