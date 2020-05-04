McHugh welcomes £700m investment package

Sinn Féin MLA Maoliosa McHugh has welcomed a huge £700m investment package announced by Finance Minister Conor Murphy today.

The Finance spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's announcement from my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, of over £700 million of new funding for regeneration, infrastructure and tourism projects across the north.

"This is part of a wider investment package worth a total of £1.2 billion involving City and Growth Deals and the Inclusive Future Fund.

"Alongside this significant investment, the Finance Minister has also put in place an additional £100 million package for projects which support the wider investment.

"This funding will transform areas across the north, particularly those which have suffered from underinvestment in the past.

"It will also come as incredibly welcome news at a time when our economy is under pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will help to rebuild the economy on the other side of this crisis."