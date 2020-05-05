Archibald welcomes funding for Causeway Coast and Glens

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed confirmation of a multi-million package for the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The East Derry MLA said:

“News that the Executive has confirmed match funding for the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal is most welcome.

“This investment will make it a £72 million package which will help develop and transform this region and address regional imbalance.

“As an area with a strong tourism industry the Causeway Coast and Glens area is being severely impacted by COVID-19 and this economic stimulus is very welcome as we build for future.”