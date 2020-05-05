Ní Chuilín welcomes dedicated supermarket delivery slots for vulnerable

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the announcement that major supermarkets will dedicate online delivery slots to those who have received shielding letters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the news that some of our major supermarkets including Asda, Iceland, Sainsbury’s and Tesco will facilitate delivery slots for those that have received shielding letters.

“I want to commend the work of the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, the Health and Social Care Board and the supermarkets involved on ensuring that this great initiative has come to fruition.

“This is an extremely challenging time for all in society, but it is particularly for those 80,000 people that have been encouraged to self-isolate by their GP due to an underlying health condition.

“This initiative will ensure that those citizens that are shielding will have greater access to food and essentials without leaving home.

“This latest initiative is one of a series that have been brought forward to support vulnerable citizens.

“Through the darkness of this pandemic the generosity, compassion and care in our communities is shining.”