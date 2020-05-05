Mullan welcomes cash boost for local schools

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of up to £40 million investment for 16 schools by the Department of Education.

The Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson said:

“This is a welcome boost for the 16 schools who have been successful for school enhancement funding announced today by the Education Minister.

“This programme was established to fund building and improvement works at schools in order to provide the best possible accommodation for our children.

“Projects valued at between £500,000 and £4 million can be approved, making a huge difference to the schools’ estate over recent years.

“I asked the Minister for a timeframe of when announcements on capital projects for a number of schools is expected and I welcome his response that an announcement could be made in the autumn.