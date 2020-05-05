Archibald expresses sympathy on death of John Dallat

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed sympathy to the family and friends of John Dallat.

The East Derry MLA said:

“We are all shocked to learn of the death of SDLP MLA John Dallat who served as a public representative for over 40 years as both a councillor and MLA.

“My thoughts and condolences are with his wife Anne, children Helena, Ronan, Diarmuid, his entire family and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”