Walking and cycling champion 'welcome initiative' - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the announcement that a walking and cycling champion is to be appointed within the Department of Infrastructure.

Philip McGuigan said:

"Increasing the levels of journeys we make by walking and cycling must be key priorities as we move forward out of the current Covid 19 crisis and beyond.

“This is therefore a welcome initiative.

“I am a keen cyclist and am only too aware of the need for greater investment in our road, footpath, and safety infrastructure to allow people to be more confident and feel safer on their journeys by walking or cycling.

"We can learn an awful lot from other European regions that place a greater emphasis on such modes of travel.

“More cycling and walking will obviously bring benefit to the individual in terms of their physical and mental health but will also benefit wider society as we strive for measures that reduce greenhouse gases, air pollution and that ultimately protect and save our environment.

"I hope the new champion is appointed quickly and I look forward to working with them."