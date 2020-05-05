Clock continues to run on Brexit - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has warned that the clock continues to run on Brexit and preparations need to be made.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“Those in the haulage sector, who are playing a key role during Covid-19, remain deeply worried about what happens when the transition period for Brexit ends on 31st December.

"Businesses will need time to prepare for the changes to customs, regulatory and VAT/Excise regimes that the full application of the Irish protocol requires.

“In the Assembly today I raised the concerns of many businesses such the haulage sector as they are unclear on what preparation work is being done at this time for Brexit.

“It is vital that the all-Ireland economy, including businesses and jobs, are protected against the threat of Brexit.

“We need to be cognisant that Brexit continues to loom over us during this crisis and that we need to remain focused on this issue and ensure preparations are taken forward while committing fully to the immediate challenges of fighting Covid-19."