Sinn Féin President welcomes formal appointment of US Special Envoy

Sinn Féín President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the formal appointment of Mick Mulvaney as US Special Envoy to the north.

She said:

"I want to welcome the formal appointment of Mick Mulvaney as US Special Envoy to the north as we face the challenges of Covid-19, Brexit and ensuring that our peace Agreements are respected and implemented.

"The United States and successive administrations have been good friends of Ireland and partners in peace building.

"The role of Special Envoy has been central to safeguarding the Good Friday and subsequent Agreements as we navigate our way from a past of conflict to a peaceful, prosperous, reconciled and united future.

"I wish Mr. Mulvaney well in his new role and I look forward to working with him."