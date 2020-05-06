Finucane welcomes financial injection for Hospices
Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed the announcement of almost £7,000,000 to help Hospices during the COVID19 crisis.
Speaking the North Belfast MP said:
“I welcome the announcement today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy that almost £7,000,000 will be distributed to Hospices across the North.
“This includes over £3,000,000 to assist hospices in North Belfast.
“Hospices and their staff are an invaluable asset to our society. The staff provide high quality and compassionate care to those that are in need, and in particular those that are seriously ill.
“Many Hospices rely on fundraising that is carried out by remarkable volunteers and community organisations who work tirelessly throughout the year.
“Due to the ongoing public health emergency, the capacity to fundraise by many Hospices has been severely limited and has caused significant financial stress and concern.
“Prior to COVID19, I had written to Health Minister Robin Swann and was consistently lobbying the Department to highlight the dire financial situation faced by two hospices in North Belfast.
“It is my firm view that hospices deserve our active support all year round.
“Since the COVID19 outbreak, I been working closely with the Finance Minister and providing support to the hospices in whatever way I can and I will continue to do so.
“I believe that this financial injection will go some way in alleviating many of their financial concerns and I thank the Minister for that.
“From the bottom of my heart – I want to thank the staff at hospices and all those that are involved in fundraising efforts. You are all truly fantastic people, keep up the fantastic work."