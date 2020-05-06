Mullan welcomes £600,000 to support Foyle Hospice

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of £600,000 by Finance Minister Conor Murphy to support Foyle Hospice during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy that £600,000 has been allocated to support the Foyle Hospice during this pandemic.

“Foyle Hospice and its staff are an invaluable asset to our society.

“They provide high quality and compassionate care to those who are in need, and in particular those who are seriously ill.

“Hospices often rely on fundraising carried out by remarkable volunteers and community organisations who work tirelessly throughout the year.

“Due to the ongoing public health emergency and the cancellation of events, the capacity to fundraise has been severely limited and has caused significant financial stress and concern.

“I believe this financial injection will go some way in alleviating many of their financial concerns and I thank Minister Conor Murphy for that.

“From the bottom of my heart – I want to thank the staff at hospices and all those involved in fundraising efforts. You are all truly fantastic people, keep up the fantastic work.”