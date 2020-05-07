Kimmins welcomes Covid-19 Charities Fund

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed today’s announcement by the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey that she plans to launch a Covid-19 Charities Fund.

The Newry Armagh MLA said:

“This is welcome news for the charity sector struggling during this difficult time.

“The charity sector plays an invaluable role within society including supporting the most vulnerable in the community and continuing to do so during the crisis.

“This crisis has impacted on many charities fundraising activities which are often fundamental to allowing them function and serve the community.

"I commend the Minister for being proactive and showing leadership by bringing forward this fund for charities and I look forward to her announcement on the application process soon.”