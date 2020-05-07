COVID-19 care home figures must be published in the public interest - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for details of care home figures for COVID-19 to be published as a matter of public interest.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Care homes are at the centre of the fight against COVID-19. It is vital that care homes have robust testing, access to PPE and support for staff to deliver care.

“Families need to be informed if there is a positive case within a care home of a relative. It is a deeply worrying time especially for residents and family members who have not been able to see each other for many weeks.

“I am calling on the Department of Health to provide clarity as to why they have not published detailed data on the spread and impact of COVID-19 within care homes. This is clearly a matter of public interest and if the information exists it should be published.

“We know from other international examples that COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups and within care settings. It is vital we know how it affects care settings locally.”