Executive move must unlock medical school delays - Mullan

Confirmation that the planned medical school at Magee is to be taken forward by the Executive Office has been welcomed by local Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan.

Karen Mullan commented:

“The medical school at Magee has long been recognised as a pivotal project, not just in terms of the expansion of Magee University but the overall economic regeneration of Derry, Strabane and the wider North West.

“But it has faced a number of delays and difficulties.

”In this context I welcome the decision of the Executive today that this project will now be taken forward by the joint heads of government. The medical school is a complex and cross-departmental scheme and by moving it to the Executive Office, the difficulties can be addressed in time for the first intake of postgraduate students next year.

“This is a welcome move which comes on the back of the extremely positive Executive intervention committing record levels of investment to this region. The agreement to match fund the City Deal and Future Fund means that we now have a £210 million package that will be pivotal to our economic and social regeneration.

“Achieving this at a time of global crisis when all governments are facing huge challenges, is an important recognition that investment must address regional imbalance and the legacy of past neglect.

“That is something which Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy has been abundantly clear on and I thank him for the commitment he has shown to redressing regional inequality.

“Progress on the medical school is critical to opening up a new chapter for third-level education in Derry which will see the much-needed NHS heroes of the future being trained and retained in this city. I look forward to that vision being realised.”