Boylan urges people to stay at home following road traffic increase

Sinn Féin MLA and infrastructure spokesperson Cathal Boylan is reminding people of the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic following reports of an increase in road traffic.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“During the Covid-19 pandemic road traffic levels have fallen, which demonstrates people’s commitment to sticking to social distancing during the past seven weeks and it’s great to see.

“By sticking to social distancing, we help mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and reduce pressure on our health service. It’s crucial that we don’t lose sight of this.

“However, since last week there has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

“It’s important that only essential journeys are being made.

“Social distancing is a crucial element of our Covid-19 response. I would urge everyone to continue playing their vital role during this pandemic; stick to social distancing and help save lives.”