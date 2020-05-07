Sheehan welcomes reappointment of Older People’s Commissioner

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the reappointment of Eddie Lynch as Commissioner for Older People.

Pat Sheehan said:

“I welcome the commissioner’s reappointment and commend him on his invaluable work to date on behalf of older people.

“His office provides a wide and valuable range of services for the community and advocating on behalf of older people. I know he will continue to do his best to promote and protect the interests of older people in his new term.

“As the current global health pandemic disproportionately affects older people and the public focus has shifted to the impact on care homes, the rights of older people need a passionate advocate now more than ever.

“The Commissioner has also published a highly influential report into abuses within Dunmurry Manor Care Home and the need for considerable system-wide changes.

“The publication of ‘Home Truths’ by the commissioner raised a lot of important issues that still needs to be addressed by the Department of Health and the HSC.

“I look forward to working with the Commissioner in the future and wish him well in the time ahead.”