Ní Chuilín welcomes protections for housing supply

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the announcement from the Communities Minister that she will introduce legislation to help protect the supply of new and existing social and affordable homes.

The party’s housing spokesperson said:

“The legislation that Minister Hargey is set to introduce will help to protect the supply of new and existing social and affordable homes.

"The need for social housing is a concern right across the north.

“This legislation will also reverse the reclassification of registered Housing Associations from the private sector to the public sector which would have impacted negatively on the number of new social homes built each year.

“It will also help maximise investment into housing but what is vital that areas of greatest need are targeted in order to address years of underinvestment.”