O’Dowd calls for student hardship fund

Mr O’Dowd said:

“Several weeks into the COVID-19 crisis students are still waiting for financial support from the Department of the Economy.

“I had hoped today we would hear of measures the Minister planned to introduce to support our hard-pressed students but no announcement was made.

“Students need financial support and with a downturn in certain business areas of the Department savings can and should be directed towards a student hardship fund.

“While there was no firm news today Minister Dodds has indicated that such funding is under serious consideration and I would call on her to act as a matter of urgency to support students.”