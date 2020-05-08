Government must make clear fuel allowance supplement will be extended - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Employment Affairs and Social Protection John Brady TD has called on Minister Regina Doherty must move to extend the fuel allowance supplement in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Brady said;

"This is an important supplement to the incomes of low income households, including many older persons, whose living costs may have increased as a result of the instruction to remain at home.

"While we have so far managed to flatten the curve, it is still imperative we keep people well in their homes.

"Minister Doherty had previously extended it by four weeks and that extension ends today. The fuel allowance is a way to give a small break to the lowest income households in the country.

"Sinn Féin are calling for a further extension to the fuel allowance supplement.

"It supplements their weekly budget at a time of great need. Recipients of this payment were in and at risk of poverty even before the pandemic and are in greater need now.

"Extending this scheme would be the common-sense decision for the Minister to make and it would go a long way in giving families and workers a break in such time of great need."