HIQA investigation into Dealgan House Nursing Home "a welcome start" - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed an announcement by HIQA today that they are to conduct an inspection at the Co. Louth facility.

Deputy Ó Murchú wrote to HIQA about the matter, and received a response stating they are aware of the situation at Dealgan House and revealed they are to conduct an inspection at the home ‘in the near future’.

He said;

"This is a welcome development, and I look forward to seeing the report from the inspection that HIQA are going to carry out.

"This is a start, but, as I have said on behalf of the Dealgan families before, at the very least there needs to be a preliminary investigation into what happened and how the situation developed here. A fuller, more in depth investigation into what has happened here will also need to follow.

"In addition, families and staff who have been brave enough to share their grief and worries with me need to be listened to now and all their concerns have to be addressed immediately.

"The RCSI Hospital Group has been there since April 17th, but their support is winding down. Before that is allowed to happen everyone needs to be sure that the protocols, best practice and the very best systems are left in place at Dealgan House.

"We will be living with the impact of Covid-19 for a long time to come and every and all measures have to be in place at Dealgan to ensure nothing like this happens again".