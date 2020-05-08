176 job losses at National Pen "devastating blow for workers and families across Louth" - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú has described the loss of 176 jobs at the National Pen site in Dundalk as a "devastating blow for workers and families across Louth".

Deputy Ó Murchú said;

"This is a devastating blow for the workers at National Pen and the families these wages support.

"It will also have a deep impact on the wider economy not just across Dundalk, but Louth as a whole.

"While I welcome the commitment to the town by the company, it is vital that the workers who have been made redundant are looked after properly by the firm and are offered all support that the State can give them.

"I have been in touch with Sinn Féin business spokesperson Imelda Munster TD about this and I can assure these workers in Dundalk of our full support going forward."