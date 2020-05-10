Nelson praises GAA club for swift action following Pinebank security alert
Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson has praised a GAA club in. Craigavon which opened its premises for residents affected by a security alert in the Co Armagh town.
Speaking following the end of the security alert she said:
“Those responsible showed absolutely no regard for the Pinebank community and are to be condemned. Anyone with information should bring it forward.
“It is disappointing that the PSNI did not engage council to kickstart our emergency plan for the evacuated.
“Thanks very much however to local GAA club Éire Óg who, with five minutes notice, had contacted the Ulster council and opened the club for evacuated residents.”