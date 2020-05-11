Dillon slams loyalist threats against elected representatives

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has slammed loyalist threats against local elected representatives and called on the PSNI to take action to take criminal gangs off the streets.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“I condemn these despicable threats against a number of local elected representatives by loyalist paramilitaries and extend my solidarity.

“This is the latest in a number of threats issued against journalists and elected representatives by criminal gangs.

“Politicians, like everyone, should be free to do their work and represent their constituents free from threats, fear or intimidation.

“The people behind these kinds of faceless threats have nothing to offer our society.

“Anyone with any information on the people behind these threats should bring it forward to the PSNI who must take action to remove these gangs from our streets.”