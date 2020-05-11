Food production workers must be protected - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has reemphasised the need for employers to ensure that workers are giving full and adequate protection in the workplace.

Speaking the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said:

“This afternoon we learned of the sad news that a worker in a food production plant in Dungannon had passed away due to COVID19. This is in addition to a confirmed cluster in another nearby food production plant.

“I want to firstly extend my condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this worker and also my best wishes to those battling COVID19.

"All employers have responsibilities to ensure appropriate and stringent measures are in place to minimise the spread of COVID19.

“Social distancing and personal protective equipment should all be in place to ensure maximum protection for workers. These measures must be communicated effectively to all employees.

"I will be contacting the Minister for Economy, the Health and Safety Executive and both company’s management to seek clarification following todays news.

“Food production is essential to our society and I want to pay tribute to all those workers that are on the frontline in providing food for our communities.

“Sinn Féin have consistently called for sector specific guidance to ensure employers are putting the necessary protections in place for their workers.

“We must ensure that we do all that we can to protect these workers in the time ahead.”