HMRC must urgently resolve issues with identity verification for self employed scheme - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the HMRC must resolve the problems with identity verification for people from the north registering for the Self Employed Income Support scheme as a matter of urgency.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Party colleagues and I have been contacted by many self-employed people who have been not been able to use the HMRC online application for the Self Employed Income Support scheme because they do not hold a British Passport or British Driving Licence.

“These people are being advised to contact the HMRC helpline but some are still having difficulties.

“Sinn Féin has contacted HMRC asking that the matter be resolved immediately.

“I have also contacted the Finance Minister to ask that he raise this matter with the British Treasury.

“Many self-employed people are struggling financially due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have had to wait a number of weeks for the scheme to open and this has now caused additional stress; it is imperative the issues of identity verification is resolved so that individuals can get registered as quickly as possible.”