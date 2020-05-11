Covid-19 Dáil Committee will have an important role to play - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD has said that the new Special Dáil Committee on Covid-19 will play an important role in ensuring that there is proper debate and dialogue about how we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis.

He said:

"Sinn Féin have argued for some time that there is a need for proper scrutiny of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and for Ministers to be accountable to the Dáil at this critical time.

"The Dáil has been able to sit more frequently over the past number of weeks - and that is welcome - but the establishment of a Special Dáil Committee on Covid-19 is an important part of the process of ensuring that there is proper debate and dialogue about how we emerge from this crisis; from a health perspective and how we deal with the economic crisis that has emerged.

"We believe this Committee should be sitting twice a week, with two sessions each day, and that it should focus on a number of key areas; (i) health, (ii) supports for households and employers, and (iii) rebooting the economy. The Committee will have a important role to play in the time ahead.

"I will be putting my name forward to chair this Committee and will be seeking the support of other Committee members for that role tomorrow afternoon."