Support for hospitality and tourism industry vital - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey hosted a meeting today between the Sinn Féin MP team and representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on the sector.

The West Belfast MP said:

“Today the Sinn Féin MP team held a constructive video conference call with representatives of the hospitality and tourism industry in the North on the impact of COVID19 on local industry.

“COVID19 has had a particularly severe impact on the hospitality and tourism sector.

“The focus of this meeting was how best to assist the road to recovery for this particular sector.

“It was also great to engage with representatives of Hospitality Ulster ahead of the publication of their recovery strategy.

“The hospitality and tourism industry is invaluable to the North, it is worth around £2bn.

“It is a vibrant and energetic industry that sustains 65,000 jobs across the North.

“Sinn Féin are committed to playing our part in protect businesses, jobs and livelihoods.

“This time of great uncertainty requires us to be creative and flexible to help local hospitality and tourism businesses survive.”