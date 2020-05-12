Archibald welcomes extension of Job Retention Scheme
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until the end of October by the British Government.
The party's economy spokesperson said:
"The announcement by the British Chancellor that the job retention scheme will be extended until the end of October is very welcome.
"Given some sectors and businesses will have to be closed for longer than originally envisaged, it is important and appropriate that the support will be extended.
"That the scheme will be amended from August to allow for part-time working so those on reduced hours can be included in the scheme is also welcome.
"There is a need for the scheme to be flexible to support businesses to protect jobs and livelihoods, and the scheme must also allow for the inclusion of workers who had previously been missed out.
"It will also be important that self-employed workers who can't go back to work are supported in the months ahead."