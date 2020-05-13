Ní Chuilin welcomes support for benefit recipients

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilin has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey that social security benefit overpayments recovery and loan repayments will be paused for three months.

Speaking the North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement today by Minister Hargey that the department will be pausing the recovery of benefit overpayments and loan repayments for a period of three months.

“The Minister has brought this measure in to assist the most financially vulnerable members of our communities during this time of increased hardship and uncertainty.

“The pausing of these repayments will mean that recipients of social security benefits that had overpayment debt or an outstanding loan balance will see an increase in the amount of money that they receive for the next three months.

“Sinn Féin have been actively working in Government in the North and across this island to protect workers, families and the most vulnerable in our society throughout the COVID19 crisis."