British government must stop stalling and implement Stormont House legacy mechanisms - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said implementation of the Stormont House legacy mechanisms is needed rather than further consultation.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

“Some families have been waiting for up to 50 years for due process and the right to an independent and effective investigation and/or inquest.

“In the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document the British government to ‘publish and introduce legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement’ within 100 days.

“Since then they have backtracked and stalled on this commitment.

"That is completely unacceptable.

“Sinn Féin have consistently called for the Stormont House legacy mechanisms agreed by the political parties and both governments and endorsed in the recent public consultation to be implemented in a human rights compliant manner.

“The British government should immediately implement the Stormont House legacy mechanisms rather than delaying further with an unnecessary consultation.”